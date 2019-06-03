Here it is! Your chance to go back to the ’90s. Right on the heels of the 30th anniversary of the first folding phone, the team at FrontierBundles.com wants you to use a flip phone. For one whole week. With no cheating.
That’s right. We’re looking for one brave soul to willingly give up their smartphone for a full seven days in favor of a flip phone. The madness! We know. That’s why we want to see what happens. How did you sleep? Were you more or less productive? How long did things take? Did it feel like you went back in time?
You tell us, and we’ll pay you $1,000 and give you a handy-dandy survival kit to keep you going. With this much throwback, you might even be tempted to tweeze your eyebrows or bleach your tips by the end. We won’t blame you.
Who we’re looking for
Calling all smartphone addicts, social media experts, and tech geeks! We’re looking for you. Our ideal candidate will be a self-proclaimed smartphone fiend who’s always up to date on the latest tech news. They’ll be organized, detail-oriented, and willing to persevere (through a smartphone-less week)!
The more you use a Wi-Fi-enabled mobile device in your daily life, the better. Bonus points go to applicants who have an active social presence or are willing to vlog their experience. No degree is necessary, but you must be 18 or over and a US citizen or permanent resident to participate.
What you’ll be doing (AKA your responsibilities)
If you’re chosen, you’ll be responsible for using a flip phone in place of your smartphone for seven full days (that’s 168 hours!), and we want you to log your experience. We’ll have you track (don’t worry, your info stays safe with us!) how long it takes you to do basic tasks such as texting and checking email, how many times you wish you could Google something, how many hours you slept, how your productivity changed (or didn’t!), and even if you were late to appointments (after all, how does anyone get around without Google Maps?). Was your experience #TheWorstThingEver? Did you find new freedom? Either way, we want to hear about it.
What’s in it for you
- $1,000 in compensation
- Boredom Buster Swag Bag (i.e. your survival kit) including:
- An actual, physical map (yes, those still exist!) to make up for your GPS.
- A pocket phonebook, because who memorizes numbers anymore?
- A notepad and pen to make grocery trips a little less painful.
- A couple ’90s CDs (think Britney and NSYNC) to soothe your Spotify withdrawals.
- Remote work environment as you earn your $1,000—no heading to an office at 8am for this job!
- No drug testing or background check required.
- A unique social experiment and a chance to go back in time . . . or, well, something like that.
How to apply
You in? Fill out the form below and explain (in about 200 words) why you’d be THE person for the job. We’d love to see a video submission as well, but it’s not required. Point us to anything relevant that would make you the perfect fit, and share what you hope to gain from this experience. This is your time to shine, so don’t hold back. Give us your best pitch.
Note: If you have any questions or issues with the submission form, please email media@frontierbundles.com and we will reply within 24-hours.
The lucky winner will be notified via email by July 8th. Good luck, you!
At the end of the day
Your goal is to help us understand how much we rely on smartphones and how that affects day-to-day life. (Our hypothesis? A lot.) After all, the average American sends and receives 94 texts per day.
If you’re selected, we’ll send you detailed guidelines and tips for tracking your week with a flip phone—with plenty of license to unleash your creativity. We can’t wait to hear from you.
The rules of the competition and the prize for the winner are as follows:
- The promoter of this competition is FrontierBundles.com whose principal office is located at 5202 W. Douglas Corrigan Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116.
- Employees of FrontierBundles.com or their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter the competition.
- Persons must be at least 18 years old, or otherwise have reached the age of majority under the laws of the state where you reside, in order to participate.
- Only residents of the United States are eligible to participate.
- VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
- There is NO ENTRY FEE AND NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THIS COMPETITION. Any purchase or consideration otherwise given by entrants will not improve one’s chances of winning.
- Route to entry for the competition and details of how to enter are available via FrontierBundles.com. Individuals may enter to win by clicking on the participation link on FrontierBundles.com’s website. Upon clicking the participation link, entrants will be asked to provide their name and contact information so that FrontierBundles.com can notify the winner of the results.
- Closing date for entry will be July 1st, 2019 at 5pm MST. After this date, no further entries to the competition will be permitted.
- Only one winner will be selected from the entire pool of eligible entries. The selection process will be purely random but the selected applicant must meet our requirements. The winner will be required to complete certain tasks determined by the FrontierBundles.com team. If the winner does not follow through with the tasks required of them, they will not receive their cash prize of $1,000.
- The winner will be notified by email and/or letter within 7 days at the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 10 days of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.
- The winner specifically acknowledges that the survival package shall be provided and fulfilled by FrontierBundles.com. The survival package consists of a flip phone, a map of the winner’s city and/or state, a pocket phone directory, a notepad and a pen, and 2 music CDs.
- FrontierBundles.com will notify the winner when and where the prize can be collected.
- The winner will receive a survival package either mailed or hand-delivered to the winner.
- No cash alternative to the prize will be offered. The prize is not transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and FrontierBundles.com reserves the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.
- The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winner or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current federal and state data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.
- The winner’s name will be available 28 days after the closing date by sending a stamped addressed envelope to the following address:
5202 W. Douglas Corrigan Way
Salt Lake City, Utah 84116
FrontierBundles.com’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.
FrontierBundles is an online authorized reseller of Frontier Communications.