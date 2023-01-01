Frontier® Bundles

^For Frontier internet customers new to YouTube TV. This YouTube TV discount is only open to participants in the United States who have activated the offer from Frontier on or after October 1. Promotional offer only available to users who are not current YouTube TV subscribers, have not been YouTube TV subscribers or participated in a YouTube TV trial before. If eligible: Frontier Internet customers will receive the standard free trial, and then a discount of $10 per month for 12 months on the standard subscription price; or Frontier Internet with current Frontier TV or Fiber TV will receive the standard free trial, and then a discount of $15 per month for 12 months on the standard subscription price offered by YouTube TV. Standard subscription price is subject to change. You will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel your standard trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. You can also cancel your YouTube TV paid membership at any time. You will continue to receive access to YouTube TV until the end of your YouTube TV billing period, but refunds and credits are not issued for partial billing periods. Offer valid for one redemption of YouTube TV discount per eligible Frontier account. Eligible participants must use the activation link provided by Frontier and complete activation through Google to claim offer. Offer requires a Google account. Promotional value of offer is non-transferable, not for resale, non-redeemable for cash, and non-refundable. Must be 18 years or older. Free trial, offers, or promotional offers available only for YouTube TV Base Plan. Equipment, installation and other service charges, taxes and fees extra. Frontier Internet account required. Offer and billing subject to Frontier Terms and Conditions. Frontier reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time and for any reason. YouTube Paid Service Terms of Service also apply.

**eero max speeds are derived from IEEE specifications. Coverage varies based on normal use and building conditions. Actual range and performance can vary. See https://eero.com/legal for more details. ©2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. eero and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com c/o eero LLC, 660 3rd St., San Francisco, CA.

††$100 prorated early termination fee applies if cancelled months 1-12.



For new residential Frontier Internet customers only. Frontier Internet service is not provided based on speed tiers or other level of performance and Frontier does not guarantee that you will be able to perform any particular internet activity with the service. For details see: frontier.com/internetdisclosures. Requires Auto Pay or $10/mo fee applies. Printed bill available for $3.49/mo. Fee does not apply to select customers. Activation ($85) and other applicable charges, additional services and taxes are extra & subject to change during & after the promo period. A $50 equipment restocking fee per household applies when Internet is disconnected. A fee up to $150 per device also applies if equipment is not returned. Service subject to availability. Price and terms subject to change. Cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions, Frontier policies and service terms apply.