Work and study
Whether you’re occupied with school or work, Frontier Fiber 1 Gig Internet gives you reliable speed and bandwidth for attending, participating in, and hosting video calls and presentations.
If you have a moderate-sized household and everyone’s fairly active online, Frontier Fiber 1 Gig Internet might be for you.
Frontier 1 Gig plans effortlessly stream HD and 4K resolutions on your devices: the streaming box in the family room, the tablet in the kitchen, and the phones in every corner of the house.
On a 100% fiber network, gamers can expect virtually lag-free service. That’s why the U.S. News & World Report named Frontier the Best Internet Provider for Gaming (2022).
Don’t worry about upgrading your old router when you switch to fiber. With Frontier Fiber 1 Gig Internet plans, you get an Amazon eero Wi-Fi 6 router included in the price for superior connectivity and speed. You can even extend your Wi-Fi to weak signal areas for an extra $10/mo.
Fiber 1 Gig internet speeds are almost too easy to provide. With Frontier, home internet easily reaches speeds up to 5 Gbps for outstanding performance in everything you do now—and everything you might like to do, such as VR.
Fiber 1 Gig
Fiber 2 Gig
Fiber 5 Gig
Max upload / download wired speed
1,000 / 1,000 Mbps
2,000 / 2,000 Mbps
5,000 / 5,000 Mbps
Equal upload & download speeds
✓
✓
✓
Free expert installation
✓
✓
✓
Limited-time offer
-
$200 Visa® Reward Card
-
Router included
Amazon eero Wi-Fi router
Amazon eero Wi-Fi 6E router
Eero Max 7 router
Running up multiple streaming bills? Make it make sense, and take advantage of the YouTube TV offer for new customers. Just order Frontier today, complete your installation appointment, and you’ll get 12 months of YouTube TV at a savings of $10/mo.
100+ live TV channels
Available on devices at home or on the go
Unlimited DVR space
Like antivirus software for your browser, eero Secure monitors all traffic for suspicious activity. Plus, it blocks ads and trackers.
Just as it always has, antivirus protects your devices from hacking and malware. Comes with VPN for private browsing.
Identity services monitor the entire web for breaches of your personal information and cover up to $1M in identity recovery.
With Frontier Fiber 1 Gig Internet, upload speeds run up to 29x faster than cable and match Frontier download speeds gigabit for gigabit. That means all your internet activities get equal attention on the network, leading to smoother gaming and internet calls.
What is gigabit internet?
Gigabit internet is an internet service with speeds running at 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), which is equivalent to 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps). These speeds are possible only with fiber-optic technology, which uses thin strands of clear plastic to send data much faster than metal wires.
How fast is Frontier Fiber 1 Gig?
Frontier Fiber 1 Gig Internet runs at maximum wired speeds of 1 Gbps, also known as 1,000 Mbps. A common speed available from fiber providers, 1 Gig is gradually becoming the new standard in fiber home internet areas.
Is 1 Gig fiber internet good?
Yes. Gigabit fiber internet is fast, and therefore “good,” no matter who provides it. But with Frontier, you can have extra confidence in the quality of your internet service. The Frontier network is 100% fiber to the home, meaning it’s undiluted by lower-speed materials that throttle your data and slow your final speeds.
How much is 1 Gig fiber?
Frontier Fiber 1 Gig Internet
Amazon eero Wi-Fi Pro 6 router included**
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Game with ultimate performance
Limited time offer for Frontier Internet subscribers who are first-time YouTube TV customers. Terms apply.^
Frontier Fiber 1 Gig Internet includes free installation and an Amazon eero Wi-Fi router, plus opportunities to bundle YouTube TV, Whole-Home Wi-Fi, and security products. Call 1-877-649-9629 to order today.
When is fiber internet coming to my area?
Frontier is rolling out its 100% fiber internet network in as many areas as possible. Check availability here or call 1-877-649-9629 now to ask about service near you.
What fiber internet speeds are available?
Frontier offers the following fiber internet speeds:
Up to 500 Mbps for fiber power on a budget
Up to 1 Gbps for modern family internet needs
Up to 2 Gbps for gaming-heavy households
Up to 5 Gbps for VR, AR, and metaverse use
