All Frontier Fiber Internet plans include a FREE premium Wi-Fi router, NO data caps, and internet speeds that can power all your devices.
per month for 12 months w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 5000/5000. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Early termination†† & one-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
TP-Link Archer AXE300 6E router included***
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
FREE My Premium Tech Pro‡
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Our fastest internet delivering speeds built for the future
per month w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 2000/2000 Mbps. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. One-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
$200 Visa® Reward Card*
One-year agreement, other terms and redemption requirements apply.
Amazon eero Wi-Fi Pro 6E router included**
Ultra-fast speed for an amazing internet experience without compromises
per month for 12 months w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 1000/1000. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Early termination†† & one-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
Amazon eero Wi-Fi Pro 6 router included**
Game with ultimate performance
per month for 12 months w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 500/500. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Early termination†† & one-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
Amazon eero Wi-Fi 6+ router included**
Power for multiple users to stream, game and work from home
Nothing beats a fast connection with virtually no lag time. With Frontier Fiber internet, you get 100% fiber-optic speeds right at your fingertips. Power all devices in your home with the speed of fiber and experience the internet like it was meant to be.
A surefire way to put a damper on a critical moment in your show is a laggy connection. Make sure your entertainment is backed by 100% fiber-optic technology. You can stream, game, browse, and watch your favorite shows and movies anytime. Save the drama for the show, not your connection.
Got a podcast you love? How about a sports team you cheer for? Frontier Fiber Internet gives you the bandwidth you need to stream, listen, watch, and revel in your favorite online activities without interruption. Whether it’s catching the latest highlights from your sport of choice or streaming your favorite channel live, Frontier has you covered.
Stream 4K movies, get into VR gaming, and work from home on dozens of devices at some of the fastest internet speeds on the market.
No data caps or overage charges
Extreme bandwidth for smart homes with dozens of devices
Get all the home services you need with a bundled plan from Frontier. When you sign up for Frontier phone and internet in Florida, you’ll get both services on one bill for one low price. Here are a few of the benefits you look forward to with a bundled package from Frontier:
Unlimited nationwide calling
Unlimited monthly data
Free 24/7 tech support
Get your favorite channels with Frontier Fiber and YouTube TV. Get 100+ channels of live sports, breaking news, and must-see shows and movies. Sign up today and save $15 a month for the next 12 months.^ With no installation required, you can sign up and start watching in minutes. When you add YouTube TV to your Fronter package, you will receive:
100+ live channels
Free DVR recording with unlimited cloud storage.
No long-term contracts
Limited time offer for Frontier Internet subscribers who are first-time YouTube TV customers. Must activate 6/16-9/15. Terms apply.^
*Visa Reward Card Offers: Not redeemable for cash. 12-month pro-rated early termination fee will be applied by Frontier based on card amount if the optional Visa offer is selected. For new customers who maintain service and pricing offer without change for 90 days after install and pay first bill in full. Must redeem within 75 days of notification. Card delivered 30 days after redemption and expires 6 months after issuance. Visit RewardCenter.Frontier.com for Cardholder Agreement. The Frontier Visa Reward Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. No cash access. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC. The Bancorp Bank does not endorse or sponsor and is not affiliated in any way with any product or service offered by Frontier Communications.
**eero max speeds are derived from IEEE specifications. Coverage varies based on normal use and building conditions. Actual range and performance can vary. See https://eero.com/legal for more details. ©2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. eero and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com c/o eero LLC, 660 3rd St., San Francisco, CA.
***Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Range, coverage, and maximum quantity of connected devices are based on test results under normal usage conditions. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage, and quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed. Use of Wi-Fi 6E, and features including OFDMA, 1024-QAM, and HE160 requires clients to also support the corresponding features.
‡Hours are subject to change. My Premium Tech Pro is a best effort service and may not always be able to solve every problem, despite best efforts by its technicians. For Fiber 5 Gig customers, the My Premium Tech Pro subscription is provided at no charge and required for as long as Fiber 5 Gig remains on the account.
♦Price includes up to two Wi-Fi extenders. Quantity and model determined based on existing router and coverage needs at time of order/installation. Coverage range and performance varies based on model, use and building conditions. Additional extenders available for $10/month each. Equipment non-return and restocking fees apply per internet service terms.
Exclusive offer for qualified addresses. For new residential Internet customers only. Max speeds are wired, Fiber 1 Gig location dependent. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Max speed capable range for Fiber 500 (450-500 Mbps download/upload), Fiber 1 Gig (846-1000 Mbps download, 792-1000 Mbps upload), Fiber 2 Gig (1800-2000 Mbps download/upload) and requires 2 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Fiber 5 Gig (4500-5000) and requires 5 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Performance details: frontier.com/internetdisclosures. Requires Auto Pay or $10/mo fee applies. Printed bill available for $2.99/mo. Fee does not apply to NY, PA and select customers. $50 expert installation fee applies. A $50 equipment restocking fee per household applies when Internet is disconnected. A fee up to $150 per device for Fiber 500, 1 Gig, and 2 Gig, and up to $400 for Fiber 5 Gig also applies if equipment is not returned. Other applicable charges and additional services are extra. Subject to availability. Price and terms subject to change. Cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions, Frontier policies and service terms apply.