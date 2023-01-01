Fiber Internet from Frontier: Reliable speeds for all your needs
All Frontier Fiber Internet plans include a FREE premium Wi-Fi router, NO data caps, and internet speeds that can power all your devices.
Fiber 5 Gig
$129.99
per month for 12 months w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 5000/5000. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Early termination†† & one-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
Amazon eero Max 7 included***
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
FREE My Premium Tech Pro‡
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Our fastest internet delivering speeds built for the future
Fiber 2 Gig
$99.99
per month w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 2000/2000 Mbps. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. One-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
$200 Visa® Reward Card*
One-year agreement, other terms and redemption requirements apply.
Amazon eero Wi-Fi Pro 6E router included**
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Ultra-fast speed for an amazing internet experience without compromises
Fiber 1 Gig
$64.99
per month for 12 months w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 1000/1000. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Early termination†† & one-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
Amazon eero Wi-Fi Pro 6 router included**
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Game with ultimate performance
Fiber 500
$44.99
per month for 12 months w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 500/500. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Early termination†† & one-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
Amazon eero Wi-Fi 6+ router included**
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Power for multiple users to stream, game and work from home
Limited time offer for Frontier Internet subscribers who are first-time YouTube TV customers. Terms apply.^
What is Fiber Internet?
Fiber Internet is a fiber-optic connection that can harness the power of light to deliver breakthrough performance.
Fiber for serious internet users
Own the internet like you never have with new top speeds as fast as 5 Gig.
Stream 4K movies, get into VR gaming, and work from home on dozens of devices at some of the fastest internet speeds on the market.
Premium Wi-Fi router included with all fiber internet plans
All Fiber Internet plans with symmetrical upload and download speeds
Best Fiber Internet Providers of 2024
- CNET
Source: www.cnet.com/home/internet/best-fiber-internet
Protect your data here, there, and everywhere
Add products to deflect online threats at home and away.
Total Shield¶
Keep your data close to the vest with antivirus, VPN, and identity protection services.
eero Secure
Arm your Wi-Fi router with the tools to block threats before they reach your devices.
My Premium Tech Pro‡
Call an expert to answer urgent questions and rehab devices.
Fiber Internet: All about those perks
Superfast download / upload speeds
With equal or near-equal download and upload speeds, you can multi-task like never before. Now you'll have the juice to upload your latest YouTube video while streaming your favorite show without missing a beat. Get the dual power of a fast, effective connection that'll keep up with everything you want to do online.
No data caps
Limits should be reserved for things such as how many times you can return to the sample counter at the grocery store or how many people can crowd into an elevator. With Frontier Fiber Internet, we don't believe in limiting your online potential. With no data caps, you can browse, stream, surf, and game to your heart's content with no fear of your data running out. Your internet should be fast, but how about limitless too?
Transparent pricing
Shop with confidence when you choose fiber internet plans from Frontier. Fiber plan prices include all taxes and surcharges, so what you see is what you get. Plus, even your Wi-Fi router is included.
How fast is fiber internet?
When you hear the word Fiber Internet, you may think it’s a type of internet heavy in carbohydrates. But in fact, it’s referring to a kind of connection that utilizes fiber-optics. Fiber-optic technology pushes light beams down thin glass strands arranged in bundles called optical cables. This system can bring you a fast connection by channeling light from one end of the cable to the other with minimal interference or lag.
Fiber Internet: Power your world
With the speed of a 100% fiber-optic network at your fingertips, a whole world of internet possibilities is available. Equal or near-equal download and upload speeds mean you can do everything from stream, game, and download all at once without worrying about slowing down your connection. In other words, the connection provides fast download and upload speeds simultaneously.
Don't let the action stop when you're at a critical moment in the game, or when you've reached the whodunit in your favorite true-crime podcast. Frontier Fiber Internet keeps you in the now while connecting to the future.
Fiber Internet + Home Phone = One great value
Fiber Internet is one of the fastest and most innovative ways to be online and is truly a jack-of-all-trades for your connection. Use it to power your favorite RPG when you're gaming with friends online. Plug in when you want to stream the latest episode of your guilty-pleasure podcast. Or browse your social media, shops, deals, and more. With Frontier Fiber, you can do it all.
Powering your household doesn't have to be a chore. Get the best value for your devices when you create a package with Frontier Fiber Internet and home phone. Stay better connected to the things that matter most with Frontier.
*Visa Reward Card Offers: Not redeemable for cash. 12-month pro-rated early termination fee will be applied by Frontier based on card amount if the optional Visa offer is selected. For new customers who maintain service and pricing offer without change for 90 days after install and pay first bill in full. Must redeem within 75 days of notification. Card delivered 30 days after redemption and expires 6 months after issuance. Visit RewardCenter.Frontier.com for Cardholder Agreement. The Frontier Visa Reward Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. No cash access. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC. The Bancorp Bank does not endorse or sponsor and is not affiliated in any way with any product or service offered by Frontier Communications.
**eero max speeds are derived from IEEE specifications. Coverage varies based on normal use and building conditions. Actual range and performance can vary. See https://eero.com/legal for more details. ©2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. eero and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com c/o eero LLC, 660 3rd St., San Francisco, CA.
†Unlimited Digital Voice requires Internet service to function. If Internet is canceled customer must subscribe to Unlimited Voice (non-Digital) service to retain Voice service. Your Frontier Digital Voice service, including 911 service, requires electrical or battery backup power to function. During a power outage, you may not be able to make calls, including to 911, without backup power for the Residential Gateway (RG) and/or the Optical Network Terminal (ONT), or an alternate means of calling. Optional battery backup can be purchased separately at frontier.com/batterybackup. Includes direct dialed local and long distance calls to the US, Canada and Mexico. Other call types excluded. Restrictions apply.
¶Total Shield requires active Frontier internet service. The smartphone required for app download, notifications and operation is not provided by Frontier. Internet access service and charges not included. Frontier does not warrant that the service will be error-free or uninterrupted. Taxes, governmental and Frontier-imposed surcharges, minimum system requirements, and other terms and conditions apply. Multi-Device Security covers up to 10 devices.
‡Hours are subject to change. My Premium Tech Pro is a best effort service and may not always be able to solve every problem, despite best efforts by its technicians. For Fiber 5 Gig customers, the My Premium Tech Pro subscription is provided at no charge and required for as long as Fiber 5 Gig remains on the account.
♦Price includes up to two Wi-Fi extenders. Quantity and model determined based on existing router and coverage needs at time of order/installation. Coverage range and performance varies based on model, use and building conditions. Additional extenders available for $10/month each. Equipment non-return and restocking fees apply per internet service terms.
4Based on comparison of Frontier Fiber 5 Gig upload speed up to 5000 Mbps versus advertised cable upload speeds for Xfinity Gigabit plan of 35 Mbps, Spectrum Internet Gig plan of 35 Mbps, and Optimum 1 Gig Internet plan of 35 Mbps.
^For Frontier internet customers new to YouTube TV. This YouTube TV discount is only open to participants in the United States who have activated the offer from Frontier on or after October 1. Promotional offer only available to users who are not current YouTube TV subscribers, have not been YouTube TV subscribers or participated in a YouTube TV trial before. If eligible: Frontier Internet customers will receive the standard free trial, and then a discount of $10 per month for 12 months on the standard subscription price; or Frontier Internet with current Frontier TV or Fiber TV will receive the standard free trial, and then a discount of $15 per month for 12 months on the standard subscription price offered by YouTube TV. Standard subscription price is subject to change. You will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel your standard trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. You can also cancel your YouTube TV paid membership at any time. You will continue to receive access to YouTube TV until the end of your YouTube TV billing period, but refunds and credits are not issued for partial billing periods. Offer valid for one redemption of YouTube TV discount per eligible Frontier account. Eligible participants must use the activation link provided by Frontier and complete activation through Google to claim offer. Offer requires a Google account. Promotional value of offer is non-transferable, not for resale, non-redeemable for cash, and non-refundable. Must be 18 years or older. Free trial, offers, or promotional offers available only for YouTube TV Base Plan. Equipment, installation and other service charges, taxes and fees extra. Frontier Internet account required. Offer and billing subject to Frontier Terms and Conditions. Frontier reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time and for any reason. YouTube Paid Service Terms of Service also apply.
††$100 prorated early termination fee applies if cancelled months 1-12.
Exclusive offer for qualified addresses. For new residential Internet customers only. Max speeds are wired, Fiber 1 Gig location dependent. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Max speed capable range for Fiber 500 (450-500 Mbps download/upload), Fiber 1 Gig (846-1000 Mbps download, 792-1000 Mbps upload), Fiber 2 Gig (1800-2000 Mbps download/upload) and requires 2 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Fiber 5 Gig (4500-5000) and requires 5 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Performance details: frontier.com/internetdisclosures. Requires Auto Pay or $10/mo fee applies. Printed bill available for $3.49/mo. $50 expert installation fee applies. A fee up to $150 per device for Fiber 500, 1 Gig, and 2 Gig, and up to $400 for Fiber 5 Gig also applies if equipment is not returned. Other applicable charges and additional services are extra. Subject to availability. Price and terms subject to change. Cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions, Frontier policies and service terms apply.