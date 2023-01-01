a better way to get live tv

Frontier Fiber Internet + Live TV
Frontier customers save $120/year on YouTube TV ($10/month for one year). Pair your preferred internet package with YouTube TV today!
Fiber 5 Gig
$129.99
per month for 12 months w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 5000/5000. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Early termination†† & one-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
Amazon eero Max 7 included***
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
FREE My Premium Tech Pro‡
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Our fastest internet delivering speeds built for the future
Fiber 2 Gig
$99.99
per month w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 2000/2000 Mbps. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. One-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
$200 Visa® Reward Card*
One-year agreement, other terms and redemption requirements apply.
Amazon eero Wi-Fi Pro 6E router included**
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Ultra-fast speed for an amazing internet experience without compromises
Fiber 1 Gig
$64.99
per month for 12 months w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 1000/1000. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Early termination†† & one-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
Amazon eero Wi-Fi Pro 6 router included**
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Game with ultimate performance
Fiber 500
$44.99
per month for 12 months w/ Auto Pay & Paperless Bill. Max wired speed 500/500. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Early termination†† & one-time charges apply. In select areas where available.
Amazon eero Wi-Fi 6+ router included**
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Power for multiple users to stream, game and work from home
Limited time offer for Frontier Internet subscribers who are first-time YouTube TV customers. Terms apply.^
YouTube TV –
Cable-free live TV
With YouTube TV, watch live TV like cable, but without long term contracts or hidden fees. YouTube TV has 100+ channels, unlimited DVR space included, personalized recommendations, plus you get 6 accounts per household, so everyone can watch and record what they want. Start watching in minutes.
What is YouTube TV?
YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live TV from 100+ channels.
Watch it anywhere
Watch anytime, anywhere, on any supported device including your connected TV, computer or smartphone.
The channels you love
Keep your favorite channels and more. Check the YouTube TV channel lineup to see available channels.
Easy to set up and use
Sign up, complete your activation, and start watching in minutes. Need extra help? Get guided support from tech experts.
Frequently asked questions
Does Frontier have TV packages?
New and existing Frontier internet customers who aren’t current YouTube TV subscribers can sign up for YouTube TV through Frontier and save $120 your first year. Call to learn more.
If I have YouTube TV already, can it be added to my Frontier bill?
Unfortunately, we can’t add your existing YouTube TV service to your Frontier bill.
Are there any discounts when I sign up for YouTube TV with Frontier?
Yes, you may qualify for a discount to the YouTube TV Base Plan if you are new to YouTube TV and have Frontier Internet service suitable for streaming.
What channels does YouTube TV offer?
YouTube TV lets you stream live must-see shows and movies, as well as local sports and news on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and more. To find out which networks are available in your home area, enter your home zip code at tv.youtube.com/welcome.
Is there a contract?
No, there’s no contract for YouTube TV. It’s a monthly subscription. You can cancel your service at any time.
How many Mbps is Frontier fiber optic?
Frontier fiber optic speeds start at 500 Mbps and can go as fast as 5 Gig (5000 Mbps). Call to see which speed plans are available in your area.
*Visa Reward Card Offers: Not redeemable for cash. 12-month pro-rated early termination fee will be applied by Frontier based on card amount if the optional Visa offer is selected. For new customers who maintain service and pricing offer without change for 90 days after install and pay first bill in full. Must redeem within 75 days of notification. Card delivered 30 days after redemption and expires 6 months after issuance. Visit RewardCenter.Frontier.com for Cardholder Agreement. The Frontier Visa Reward Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. No cash access. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC. The Bancorp Bank does not endorse or sponsor and is not affiliated in any way with any product or service offered by Frontier Communications.
**eero max speeds are derived from IEEE specifications. Coverage varies based on normal use and building conditions. Actual range and performance can vary. See https://eero.com/legal for more details. ©2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. eero and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com c/o eero LLC, 660 3rd St., San Francisco, CA.
‡Hours are subject to change. My Premium Tech Pro is a best effort service and may not always be able to solve every problem, despite best efforts by its technicians. For Fiber 5 Gig customers, the My Premium Tech Pro subscription is provided at no charge and required for as long as Fiber 5 Gig remains on the account.
^For Frontier internet customers new to YouTube TV. This YouTube TV discount is only open to participants in the United States who have activated the offer from Frontier on or after October 1. Promotional offer only available to users who are not current YouTube TV subscribers, have not been YouTube TV subscribers or participated in a YouTube TV trial before. If eligible: Frontier Internet customers will receive the standard free trial, and then a discount of $10 per month for 12 months on the standard subscription price; or Frontier Internet with current Frontier TV or Fiber TV will receive the standard free trial, and then a discount of $15 per month for 12 months on the standard subscription price offered by YouTube TV. Standard subscription price is subject to change. You will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel your standard trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. You can also cancel your YouTube TV paid membership at any time. You will continue to receive access to YouTube TV until the end of your YouTube TV billing period, but refunds and credits are not issued for partial billing periods. Offer valid for one redemption of YouTube TV discount per eligible Frontier account. Eligible participants must use the activation link provided by Frontier and complete activation through Google to claim offer. Offer requires a Google account. Promotional value of offer is non-transferable, not for resale, non-redeemable for cash, and non-refundable. Must be 18 years or older. Free trial, offers, or promotional offers available only for YouTube TV Base Plan. Equipment, installation and other service charges, taxes and fees extra. Frontier Internet account required. Offer and billing subject to Frontier Terms and Conditions. Frontier reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time and for any reason. YouTube Paid Service Terms of Service also apply.
††$100 prorated early termination fee applies if cancelled months 1-12.
Exclusive offer for qualified addresses. For new residential Internet customers only. Max speeds are wired, Fiber 1 Gig location dependent. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Max speed capable range for Fiber 500 (450-500 Mbps download/upload), Fiber 1 Gig (846-1000 Mbps download, 792-1000 Mbps upload), Fiber 2 Gig (1800-2000 Mbps download/upload) and requires 2 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Fiber 5 Gig (4500-5000) and requires 5 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Performance details: frontier.com/internetdisclosures. Requires Auto Pay or $10/mo fee applies. Printed bill available for $3.49/mo. $50 expert installation fee applies. A fee up to $150 per device for Fiber 500, 1 Gig, and 2 Gig, and up to $400 for Fiber 5 Gig also applies if equipment is not returned. Other applicable charges and additional services are extra. Subject to availability. Price and terms subject to change. Cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions, Frontier policies and service terms apply.