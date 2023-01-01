**eero max speeds are derived from IEEE specifications. Coverage varies based on normal use and building conditions. Actual range and performance can vary. See https://eero.com/legal for more details. ©2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. eero and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com c/o eero LLC, 660 3rd St., San Francisco, CA.

¶Total Shield requires active Frontier internet service. The smartphone required for app download, notifications and operation is not provided by Frontier. Internet access service and charges not included. Frontier does not warrant that the service will be error-free or uninterrupted. Taxes, governmental and Frontier-imposed surcharges, minimum system requirements, and other terms and conditions apply. Multi-Device Security covers up to 10 devices.

‡Hours are subject to change. My Premium Tech Pro is a best effort service and may not always be able to solve every problem, despite best efforts by its technicians. For Fiber 5 Gig customers, the My Premium Tech Pro subscription is provided at no charge and required for as long as Fiber 5 Gig remains on the account.