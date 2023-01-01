logo
A mom and two children look up a recipe on a laptop in the kitchen using Frontier internet.

Internet Security
with Frontier

Prioritize your online safety with data and device security products from Frontier Secure.

  • Total Shieldprovides Multi-Device Security, Password Manager, and VPN

  • eero Secure shields your home Wi-Fi network

  • My Premium Tech Pro offers assistance at every step

Shop Frontier Plans
Check Availability

Advanced internet security services with Total Shield

$10/mo

Protect your online presence with the Total Shield package.

Password Manager

Escape password stress with a tool that suggests, saves, and populates secure passwords for your ever-growing list of logins.

Multi-Device Security

Get anti-virus software on up to 10 devices to protect you and your family from cyberthreats.

VPN

Keep your online habits private and secure from hackers with our Virtual Private Network.

woman searching the web with identity protection

Identity Protection

Get more control over your credit card identity and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) with our Identity Protection.

$10 Single Adult + $5 Family Add-On

  • Detects possible fraudulent actions

  • Notifies you quickly about suspicious activity

  • Assists in identity restoration with up to $1M coverage

Enhance your data security strategy by adding eero Secure

It’s a wild web out there. Combine eero Secure and Total Shield for even more device and data security from your internet provider.

Total Shield

eero Secure

VPN to keep your communication private

Password manager with secure storage and quick, easy access

Malware protection on up to 10 mobile or desktop devices

Parental control with custom settings for devices and users

Frequent router scanning for unwelcome network traffic

Ad blocking to reduce unwanted web experiences

Browsing safely from malicious websites

eero screenshot showing advanced security features and filters

Essential internet protection with eero Secure

$3 for one router

Start your internet security strategy with the one device that manages all the internet traffic and connected devices in your home: your Wi-Fi router

  • Continual screenings for unusual traffic on the network

  • Browsing protection, plus ad blocking

  • Customizable schedules and “rules” for parental control

friendly Frontier customer service representative

Rely on My Premium Tech Pro for internet security troubleshooting

$10/mo

If you don’t have an internet security specialist in your circle, Frontier’s tech experts volunteer. Service includes malware removal if the unthinkable happens.

**eero max speeds are derived from IEEE specifications. Coverage varies based on normal use and building conditions. Actual range and performance can vary. See https://eero.com/legal for more details. ©2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. eero and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com c/o eero LLC, 660 3rd St., San Francisco, CA.

¶Total Shield requires active Frontier internet service. The smartphone required for app download, notifications and operation is not provided by Frontier. Internet access service and charges not included. Frontier does not warrant that the service will be error-free or uninterrupted. Taxes, governmental and Frontier-imposed surcharges, minimum system requirements, and other terms and conditions apply. Multi-Device Security covers up to 10 devices.

‡Hours are subject to change. My Premium Tech Pro is a best effort service and may not always be able to solve every problem, despite best efforts by its technicians. For Fiber 5 Gig customers, the My Premium Tech Pro subscription is provided at no charge and required for as long as Fiber 5 Gig remains on the account.

Homeinternet

frontier secure

©2024 frontierbundles.com. All Rights Reserved.
Clearlink Technologies, LLC 42 Future Way, Draper, UT 84020