Extreme signal strength
Eight antennas send signal at two different frequencies to reduce latency and reach through walls, floors, and objects.
Frontier boasts a ping rate of 8 milliseconds—a lower latency than any other home internet service on the market. From roguelike to battle royale, tactical RPG to sandbox simulation, any genre you like is more responsive with Frontier fiber.
An undeniable bargain: the Eero Max 7 router comes included with Frontier Fiber 5 Gig Internet.
Send 5 Gbps of data through the Archer AXE300 router at once, and it will still have exactly 10.6 Gbps left for more data.
With a 2.0 Ghz quad-core processor and 1 GB of RAM, the hardware has more than enough operating power to support the software.
Devices, that is. Add any smart home device, from security sensors to consoles to slow cookers, and your router will keep on plugging.
Available by phone year round, including holidays. Open from 7am to midnight ET.
The Eero Max 7 comes included with Frontier 5 Gig.
Even the most premium Frontier fiber plan comes with expert installation ($100 value).
Look beyond the price tag for what else you get from your internet provider.
The TP-Link Archer AXE300 router has whole-home Wi-Fi covered: its eight antennas send dual-band radio signals in every direction for thorough coverage in your home. But if you have exacting standards, feel free to explore Wi-Fi extender solutions starting at $10/mo.
Like antivirus software for your browser, eero Secure monitors all traffic for suspicious activity. Plus, it blocks ads and trackers.
Just as it always has, antivirus protects your devices from hacking and malware. Comes with VPN for private browsing.
Identity services monitor the entire web for breaches of your personal information and cover up to $1M in identity recovery.
How fast is Frontier Fiber 5 Gig Internet?
Frontier 5 Gig runs at 5 Gbps—otherwise known as 5,000 Mbps. Paired with a groundbreaking Wi-Fi 6E router from TP-Link, Frontier 5 Gig internet delivers mind-blowing speeds on any device, at any spot in the house, at the lowest latency on the market.
Frontier 5 Gig offers enough speed to do everything you could ever want to do online—and everything you’ll want to do as smart home, gaming, VR, and metaverse technologies continue to advance.
How much does Frontier 5 Gig cost?
Amazon eero Max 7 included***
$10/mo off YouTube TV for one year^
FREE My Premium Tech Pro‡
Expert installation included ($100 value)
Our fastest internet delivering speeds built for the future
Limited time offer for Frontier Internet subscribers who are first-time YouTube TV customers. Terms apply.^
Frontier Fiber 5 Gig Internet
Fiber 5 Gig pricing includes free installation ($100 value) and the Eero Max 7 router.
Is Frontier Internet 5G?
Although both are internet terms, 5G and 5 Gbps describe two different things: one, a type of data network, and the other, a specific data speed.
5G = the latest and most advanced network type offered by cellular data carriers. Speeds commonly run up to about 200 Mbps.
5 Gbps = an internet speed of 5 gigabits per second, equivalent to 5,000 megabits per second (Mbps). Usually available only from wired internet providers.
‡Hours are subject to change. My Premium Tech Pro is a best effort service and may not always be able to solve every problem, despite best efforts by its technicians. For Fiber 5 Gig customers, the My Premium Tech Pro subscription is provided at no charge and required for as long as Fiber 5 Gig remains on the account.
^For Frontier internet customers new to YouTube TV. This YouTube TV discount is only open to participants in the United States who have activated the offer from Frontier on or after October 1. Promotional offer only available to users who are not current YouTube TV subscribers, have not been YouTube TV subscribers or participated in a YouTube TV trial before. If eligible: Frontier Internet customers will receive the standard free trial, and then a discount of $10 per month for 12 months on the standard subscription price; or Frontier Internet with current Frontier TV or Fiber TV will receive the standard free trial, and then a discount of $15 per month for 12 months on the standard subscription price offered by YouTube TV. Standard subscription price is subject to change. You will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel your standard trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. You can also cancel your YouTube TV paid membership at any time. You will continue to receive access to YouTube TV until the end of your YouTube TV billing period, but refunds and credits are not issued for partial billing periods. Offer valid for one redemption of YouTube TV discount per eligible Frontier account. Eligible participants must use the activation link provided by Frontier and complete activation through Google to claim offer. Offer requires a Google account. Promotional value of offer is non-transferable, not for resale, non-redeemable for cash, and non-refundable. Must be 18 years or older. Free trial, offers, or promotional offers available only for YouTube TV Base Plan. Equipment, installation and other service charges, taxes and fees extra. Frontier Internet account required. Offer and billing subject to Frontier Terms and Conditions. Frontier reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time and for any reason. YouTube Paid Service Terms of Service also apply.
¶Total Shield requires active Frontier internet service. The smartphone required for app download, notifications and operation is not provided by Frontier. Internet access service and charges not included. Frontier does not warrant that the service will be error-free or uninterrupted. Taxes, governmental and Frontier-imposed surcharges, minimum system requirements, and other terms and conditions apply. Multi-Device Security covers up to 10 devices.
††$100 prorated early termination fee applies if cancelled months 1-12.
Exclusive offer for qualified addresses. For new residential Internet customers only. Max speeds are wired, Fiber 1 Gig location dependent. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. Max speed capable range for Fiber 500 (450-500 Mbps download/upload), Fiber 1 Gig (846-1000 Mbps download, 792-1000 Mbps upload), Fiber 2 Gig (1800-2000 Mbps download/upload) and requires 2 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Fiber 5 Gig (4500-5000) and requires 5 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Performance details: frontier.com/internetdisclosures. Requires Auto Pay or $10/mo fee applies. Printed bill available for $3.49/mo. $50 expert installation fee applies. A fee up to $150 per device for Fiber 500, 1 Gig, and 2 Gig, and up to $400 for Fiber 5 Gig also applies if equipment is not returned. Other applicable charges and additional services are extra. Subject to availability. Price and terms subject to change. Cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions, Frontier policies and service terms apply.