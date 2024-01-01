Simplify with Frontier® Business services
Running a company requires a million choices, but not all of them have to be difficult. With Frontier business services, you get customizable internet and phone services that fit your company's size and budget.
Improve Your Company's Bottom Line
Small businesses need to be judicious in how they use their resources. With Frontier business internet services, a variety of speed options can help you scale your productivity—plus, you'll get an affordable bill. We make it easy to right-size your bandwidth to match your resource needs.
Frontier Internet Backup***
Keep critical internet-connected systems running during unexpected changes.
Cellular modem seamlessly activates to provide internet connectivity to critical devices using local cellular signals.
Once internet connectivity is restored, the cellular modem seamlessly reverts to the Frontier-provided router.
Order today and get a FREE backup battery providing up to 8 hours of connectivity - even during a power outage. A $150 value.
Frequently Asked Questions
What services does Frontier Business offer?
Frontier offers phone and internet services for business clients.
Is Frontier Business internet available in my area?
Check availability in your area here.
What is the Frontier Business customer service number?
You can reach Frontier Business customer service by calling 1-855-779-8863.
What is the difference between Frontier home and business internet?
Not only do business internet plans offer options to accommodate a growing business like a static IP address for smoother remote connections, but they also come with specialized support that ensures your employees get the help they need when they need it.
