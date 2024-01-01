Fiber Internet

*RingCentral service requires a qualifying Frontier Fiber for Business Internet connection. Promotional pricing also includes (1) Yealink T53W IP phone, analog terminal adapter, or choice of softphone only. ETF fees will apply for rental options less than 18 months. Domestic long-distance minutes exclude 900, international, directory assistance and dial-up calls. Usage restrictions may apply. Other applicable charges and additional services are extra.

†Based on comparison of 2Gig Service plan upload speed of up to 2000 Mbps versus advertised cable upload speeds for Xfinity Gigabit plan of 35 Mbps, Spectrum Internet Gig plan of 35 Mbps, and Optimum 1 Gig Internet plan of 35 Mbps.

^Exclusive offer for qualified addresses. For new business internet customers only. Max speed capable range for Business Fiber 500 (450-500 Mbps download/upload), Business Fiber 1 Gig (846-1000 Mbps download, 792-1000 Mbps upload), Business Fiber 2 Gig (1800-2000 Mbps download/upload) and requires 2 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Performance details: frontier.com/internetdisclosures. Requires Auto Pay or $5/mo. fee applies. Up to $95 installation fee may apply unless specified in the offer. A $50 equipment restocking fee per account applies when internet is disconnected. A fee up to $150 per device also applies if equipment is not returned. Secure Pro covers up to 35 devices. Other applicable charges and additional services are extra. Subject to availability. Cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions, Frontier policies and service terms apply.

***Wireless backup connectivity for temporary failover of bundled Frontier internet using dynamic IP addresses. Speeds vary and uses limited. Installation, equipment non-return, secondary battery back up and other charges extra.