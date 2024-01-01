FRONTIER BUSINESS
Fiber Internet
Next Gen Wi-Fi 6E router included
99.9% network reliability
No data caps or overage charges
Month-to-month pricing with no annual commitment
Fiber connectivity to let you focus on your business
Blazing-fast internet. Budget-friendly price.
Business Fiber 2 Gig Internet
$129.99^PER MONTH
^For first 12 months with Auto Pay. One-time charges apply. Max speeds are wired. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. In select areas where available.
Next Gen Wi-Fi 6E router included
99.9% network reliability
No data caps or overage charges
Month-to-month pricing with no annual commitment
Industry leading speed up to 2 Gig, our fastest internet
Business Fiber 1 Gig Internet
$94.99^PER MONTH
^For first 12 months with Auto Pay. One-time charges apply. Max speeds are wired. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. In select areas where available.
Next Gen Wi-Fi 6E router included
99.9% network reliability
No data caps or overage charges
Month-to-month pricing with no annual commitment
Level up your business for an amazing internet experience without compromises
Business Fiber 500 Internet
$69.99^PER MONTH
^For first 12 months with Auto Pay. One-time charges apply. Max speeds are wired. Wi-Fi, actual & average speeds vary. In select areas where available.
Next Gen Wi-Fi 6E router included
99.9% network reliability
No data caps or overage charges
Month-to-month pricing with no annual commitment
Fiber connectivity to let you focus on your business
Business Fiber 2 Gig Internet
Pave the way for supercharged productivity with Business Fiber 2 Gig Internet for Business. Our Business Fiber 2 Gig internet comes with incredible download and upload speeds with low latency that will allow you to experience a new level of ease for file sharing and backups, network access, and a high bandwidth for videoconferencing at your workstations. Make a great impression on clients and give your employees the resources they need to push past your competitors with Business Fiber 2 Gig Internet.
Equal speeds for downloads and uploads
Next-Gen Wi-Fi router comes included
Upgrade to Frontier Business Fiber 2 Gig Internet today!
Frontier + RingCentral*
Running your business in this new hybrid work environment just got easier with fiber-fast speeds combined with an industry leading communications platform for video meetings, crystal clear phone quality, collaborative tools. All of this with simple, consistent pricing on a network featuring 99.9% availability.
Business Internet that powers your workday
Up to 50X faster uploads on a reliable network†
Enjoy uninterrupted productivity and stay connected with a 99.9% overall network reliability.
Month to month pricing
No more annual contracts. Boost your business productivity with no data caps, hidden fees, or overage charges.
Next-Gen Wi-Fi Router included
Keep employees and customers connected with our next-gen Wi-Fi router.
Frontier Internet Backup***
Keep critical internet-connected systems running during unexpected outages. Only $24.99/mo.
Order today and get a FREE backup battery providing up to 8 hours of connectivity - a $150 value.
*RingCentral service requires a qualifying Frontier Fiber for Business Internet connection. Promotional pricing also includes (1) Yealink T53W IP phone, analog terminal adapter, or choice of softphone only. ETF fees will apply for rental options less than 18 months. Domestic long-distance minutes exclude 900, international, directory assistance and dial-up calls. Usage restrictions may apply. Other applicable charges and additional services are extra.
†Based on comparison of 2Gig Service plan upload speed of up to 2000 Mbps versus advertised cable upload speeds for Xfinity Gigabit plan of 35 Mbps, Spectrum Internet Gig plan of 35 Mbps, and Optimum 1 Gig Internet plan of 35 Mbps.
^Exclusive offer for qualified addresses. For new business internet customers only. Max speed capable range for Business Fiber 500 (450-500 Mbps download/upload), Business Fiber 1 Gig (846-1000 Mbps download, 792-1000 Mbps upload), Business Fiber 2 Gig (1800-2000 Mbps download/upload) and requires 2 Gbps capable devices and wiring. Performance details: frontier.com/internetdisclosures. Requires Auto Pay or $5/mo. fee applies. Up to $95 installation fee may apply unless specified in the offer. A $50 equipment restocking fee per account applies when internet is disconnected. A fee up to $150 per device also applies if equipment is not returned. Secure Pro covers up to 35 devices. Other applicable charges and additional services are extra. Subject to availability. Cannot be combined with other offers. Other restrictions, Frontier policies and service terms apply.
***Wireless backup connectivity for temporary failover of bundled Frontier internet using dynamic IP addresses. Speeds vary and uses limited. Installation, equipment non-return, secondary battery back up and other charges extra.