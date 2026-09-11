Cutting cable: What could you save with YouTube TV?

A formula to personalize your savings
Now that you know which costs and features to compare, gather the actual prices available to you and plug them into the formula below. If you already have cable, use your current monthly total and find out how canceling TV would affect your internet price. If you’re shopping for new service, compare cable plans you’re interested in with YouTube TV.
Cable TV base price/mo + fees + add-ons
− YouTube TV base price/mo + add-ons
+ New subscriptions because of the switch
+ Cable internet price increase, if any
= Total saved per month by switching to YouTube TV
As an example, let’s plug in a hypothetical cable plan that costs $145 per month after fees and includes a $10 discount on internet service and a subscription to HBO Max. Your estimated savings calculation would look like this:
Cable TV total ($145/mo)
– YouTube TV total ($82.99/mo)
+ HBO Max with Ads ($10.99/mo)
+ Internet increase ($10/mo)
= $26 saved per month ($312 per year) by switching to YouTube TV
Don’t forget to consider overall value
If you aren’t saving as much as you’d like—or your total “saved” in the above equation is negative—perhaps cable is still the best bet, at least until your contract ends.
If you’re disappointed by that result, one last thing to evaluate before you decide against YouTube TV is hard to measure, but important: satisfaction.
For example, say that subscribing to NFL SUNDAY TICKET, even with the YouTube TV discount of up to $240, nixes your net savings on cable. If having access to the nearly 75% of weekly NFL games that happen on Sunday afternoons is going to put you over the moon anyway, you have a better case to subjectively say that switching to YouTube TV is worth it.
What else do you value? Write that in a note next to your calculations.