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Cutting cable: What could you save with YouTube TV?

Madeline Gearheart
Sep 11, 2026
Your actual savings always depend on the plan you choose. But by switching to YouTube TV from cable plans with similar channel counts, you could save an estimated $22–$57 per month on the base price alone—and $20–70 per month more in additional cable fees. Want to save even more? Check YouTube TV offers including the $120 discount for 1 year with Frontier Internet.

Comparison based on Cox, Spectrum, and Xfinity plans with 125–150+ channels priced in August 2026.

Whether you already pay for cable or you’re shopping TV plans for a new home, you’ve probably heard of YouTube TV—and want to know if cord-cutting still saves you anything or is just cable 2.0.

Comparing YouTube TV vs. cable takes a little more work than comparing two sticker prices. To consider the full costs, both on signup and over time, you should also factor in equipment charges, local TV fees, internet discounts, any premium channels or features you add, and your own preferences for what you watch on TV and how you watch it.

So, how much could you really save with YouTube TV bundles vs. getting cable with your internet service? Let’s break down the costs and identify when switching may—or may not—pay off.

Prices are accurate as of date of publication. Learn more about Frontier-YouTube TV offers and visit tv.youtube.com to confirm current pricing.

A television displaying the YouTube TV logo against a light blue background.
A television displaying the YouTube TV logo against a light blue background.

YouTube TV vs. cable costs

What is YouTube TV?

Unlike YouTube/YouTube Premium, where the world goes to watch creator-uploaded videos, YouTube TV is a paid TV service that livestreams the same local, entertainment, news, and sports channels available on cable TV without the need for a cable box.

Base plan costs

YouTube TV offers one main plan that runs at $82.99 per month plus tax (not including any deals you find) and includes 100+ channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and no receiver required.

If the main plan is more TV than you care to have, YouTube TV also offers six pared-down packages starting at $54.99 per month (before deals) with a mix-and-match format based on Sports, News, Entertainment, and Family categories.

Cable pricing is a bit harder to pin down because there are so many providers and plans, but in general, cable plans tend to run higher, at about $60–$185/month (not including deals) plus tax for plans, and very few budget plans to speak of.

Fees & costs above the base rate

YouTube TV pricing is straightforward, with no hidden fees for standard programming and plan features. With cable, however, base packages don’t always reflect the monthly rate you’ll see in your bill. 

If you already have cable, this list below is a reminder of (a) cable costs you may already be paying and (b) related costs that could affect your savings if you decide to switch to YouTube TV.

If you don’t have TV service at all yet, make sure that in addition to the advertised prices, you read the fine print and compare these costs too.

  • Required devices/cable box. With YouTube TV, you can watch on any streaming device that carries the YouTube TV app, while most traditional TV providers require at least one cable box rental that may include an extra fee.
  • DVR capacity. YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR in the price, while cable providers often limit DVR capacity and may even charge extra to increase your storage ceiling.
  • Local channel fees. YouTube TV includes local networks (ABC, CBS, FOX, etc.) at no extra cost pending availability in your area. Many cable plans now include these at no extra cost, but not always, so you’ll need to check.
  • Regional sports fees. When it comes to RSNs, there’s a definite tradeoff between YouTube TV and cable. YouTube TV doesn’t charge extra for RSNs, but availability is limited. Cable providers offer more RSNs, but the fees run quite high.
  • Premium add-ons. YouTube TV and cable provide similar premium add-ons, with one major exception being NFL SUNDAY TICKET—available as a discounted bundle only with YouTube TV. You’ll need to weigh the price of the add-ons you’ll gain or lose as you compare your options.
  • Plan/provider change fees. If dropping a current cable bundle comes with cancellation charges or makes you ineligible for a prior discount, don’t forget to account for the price difference in your calculation of what you’ll save (or owe) by switching.
  • Monthly rate after promotional period. With so many deals and bundles to help customers save on TV service, the price you see might be promotional. Make sure to note when it ends and estimate your total expenses for as long as you actually want to keep service.
  • Streaming considerations. If your cable plan includes a streaming or premium network bundle you’ll lose by canceling, and you plan to resubscribe to that content separately from your YouTube TV account, include that in your comparison math. You don’t have to tally up all your media subscriptions—just the ones you would add or remove based on the change.

Summary of YouTube TV vs. cable costs

To review, here’s a quick look at the typical price differences between YouTube TV and cable—with some numbers filled in where we haven’t touched on them yet.

Cost or feature
YouTube TV
Cable plans
Base TV price for standard plan
$82.99/mo plus tax
(Deals available)
$80–$185+/mo plus tax
(Deals available)
Channel count
100+
75–250+
Built-in price increase
None
0–$20/month more after year 1
Value plans
6 plans starting at $54.99/month for 50+ channels
(Deals available)
Rarely available
Required equipment
No cable box required
Receiver usually required; $0–10/month
DVR storage fee & capacity
$0/mo; unlimited cloud DVR
$0–$15+/mo; usually limited
4K
Available with 4K Plus at $10.99/mo
Availability varies per plan and device
Regional sports fees
$0 in separate fees
Often $20–$45+/mo
Local channels
Included, where available
Usually included, where available
Contract terms
No annual contract or cancellation fees
Varies by provider and agreement; may be tied to internet service
Premium add-ons
Entertainment Plus (with premium networks), Spanish Plus, and NFL RedZone with Sports Plus
Premium networks like HBO Max and STARZ©; streaming bundles in select plans
NFL SUNDAY TICKET bundle
Discounted at $378 for returning customers
Not available; must be purchased separately at $480
Internet bundle savings
Available with Frontier, and canceling TV does not affect internet price
Often available, but canceling TV may affect internet price

A formula to personalize your savings

Now that you know which costs and features to compare, gather the actual prices available to you and plug them into the formula below. If you already have cable, use your current monthly total and find out how canceling TV would affect your internet price. If you’re shopping for new service, compare cable plans you’re interested in with YouTube TV.

Cable TV base price/mo + fees + add-ons

− YouTube TV base price/mo + add-ons

+ New subscriptions because of the switch

+ Cable internet price increase, if any

= Total saved per month by switching to YouTube TV

As an example, let’s plug in a hypothetical cable plan that costs $145 per month after fees and includes a $10 discount on internet service and a subscription to HBO Max. Your estimated savings calculation would look like this:

Cable TV total ($145/mo)

– YouTube TV total ($82.99/mo)

+ HBO Max with Ads ($10.99/mo)

+ Internet increase ($10/mo)

= $26 saved per month ($312 per year) by switching to YouTube TV

Don’t forget to consider overall value

If you aren’t saving as much as you’d like—or your total “saved” in the above equation is negative—perhaps cable is still the best bet, at least until your contract ends.

If you’re disappointed by that result, one last thing to evaluate before you decide against YouTube TV is hard to measure, but important: satisfaction.

For example, say that subscribing to NFL SUNDAY TICKET, even with the YouTube TV discount of up to $240, nixes your net savings on cable. If having access to the nearly 75% of weekly NFL games that happen on Sunday afternoons is going to put you over the moon anyway, you have a better case to subjectively say that switching to YouTube TV is worth it.

What else do you value? Write that in a note next to your calculations.

Special Frontier–YouTube TV offer: Save $120 in year 1

Good news if you’re thinking about a switch in internet providers too: Frontier can make the YouTube TV vs. cable calculation even better during your first year. Eligible Frontier customers can save $10 per month for 12 months by bundling YouTube TV, lowering the current $82.99 price to $72.99 and providing $120 in TV savings.

Plus, because of the recent merger with Verizon, new Frontier customers may qualify for even more perks to offset potential programming losses from canceling cable, including streaming bundles at just $20/month. Availability, prices, and eligibility vary, so always confirm before you purchase.

Along with current YouTube TV offers, these savings could lower the combined cost of internet, live TV, and other subscriptions even more than you suspected.

Frequently asked questions

What internet speed do I need for YouTube TV?

Your whole household—not just one stream—determines the right plan for YouTube TV bundles. The FCC’s 100/20 Mbps broadband benchmark is a practical starting point for modern household use, including multiple streams, video calls, gaming, and connected devices. Consider more speed if several people regularly stream HD or 4K video while working, gaming, or uploading files.

Connection quality matters, too. Frontier Fiber can provide low latency and consistent performance during busy periods, while cable can get congested in the evenings. Fixed 5G speeds can also change with signal conditions, so a trial period can help you test service at home. Rural DSL and traditional satellite plans may have slower speeds or data limits that make streaming less practical.

Is YouTube TV really cheaper than cable?

At $82.99/month, YouTube TV is cheaper than most cable plans, particularly when you factor in equipment/DVR, regional sports and broadcast fees, and steeper price increases after promotions. For the most accurate YouTube TV vs. cable comparison, remember to account for any internet discounts you might lose or any new subscriptions you’d have to add to fill the gaps left by cable.

How much can I save bundling YouTube TV with Frontier?

Eligible Frontier internet customers can currently save $10 per month for 12 months, or up to $120 during the first year, by bundling YouTube TV. Must be new to YouTube TV. Shop Frontier plans now.

Can existing subscribers get Frontier YouTube TV offers?

Not currently. The $120 Frontier–YouTube TV offer is limited to qualifying Frontier internet customers who are new to YouTube TV and activate through Frontier.

Do I need a Frontier TV box or DVR with YouTube TV?

Nope! All you need to stream your subscription is the YouTube TV app on compatible smart TVs, streaming devices, game consoles, computers, phones, and tablets. And thanks to unlimited cloud DVR, you can still save all the YouTube TV content you want without a dedicated device.

Who should—and shouldn’t—choose YouTube TV?

By this point, the tradeoffs in YouTube TV vs. cable should be clear: YouTube TV plans tend to be significantly more affordable, but the channel counts are lower. Your final choice comes down to how closely each option fits your household’s preferences. Use the profiles below to decide whether YouTube TV bundles are likely to work in your favor—or whether cable still meets your needs better.

YouTube TV may be a good fit if …
  • You appreciate a simple, pared-down live TV plan.
  • You want options for even more pared-down, streamlined plans at lower prices.
  • You don’t plan to replace lost programming (if any) from canceling cable.
  • You rent or move house often and prefer TV service that transfers easily.
  • You don’t want an extra device with a potential rental fee cluttering your TV setup.
  • You value unlimited cloud DVR at no extra cost.
  • You have reliable internet that can support streaming and your other online activities.
  • You’re happy with the sports coverage in the YouTube TV lineup.
  • You prioritize discounted rates on NFL SUNDAY TICKET.
  • You want monthly flexibility without an annual TV contract.
  • You don’t want your internet price affected if you decide to cancel your TV plan.
Traditional TV service may fit better if …
  • You prioritize having access to as much programming as possible, even at higher rates. 
  • You qualify for a strong cable-and-internet discount, and you’re okay with the risk of price changes if/when you decide to cancel TV.
  • You have slow internet service that may not support consistent live streaming.
  • You depend on a regional sports network that YouTube TV doesn’t carry.
  • You would need several paid add-ons to recreate some of your top channels/streaming content you would lose by canceling cable.
  • You prefer a provider-installed box and separate remote.
A smiling couple sitting together on a grey sofa in a living room, with the man pointing a remote control toward the television.
A smiling couple sitting together on a grey sofa in a living room, with the man pointing a remote control toward the television.

Find the right internet and TV fit with Frontier

When you compare YouTube TV vs. cable, look beyond the two base prices. YouTube TV can help you avoid required cable boxes, extra fees, and channel counts you don’t really make use of—plus, it includes a massive discount on NFL SUNDAY TICKET. Cable may still offer better value if it carries a must-have regional network, includes a substantial internet discount, or just gives you the comfort of having the most choice and the most channels.

Before you decide, compare full monthly prices, confirm your local and sports channels, add only the extras you'll actually use, and think about how many people will watch at once. Then check Frontier availability at your address to explore internet plans, current YouTube TV bundles, and eligible YouTube TV offers.

Shop Frontier Fiber.

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