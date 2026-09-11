Cutting cable: What could you save with YouTube TV?

Your actual savings always depend on the plan you choose. But by switching to YouTube TV from cable plans with similar channel counts, you could save an estimated $22–$57 per month on the base price alone—and $20–70 per month more in additional cable fees. Want to save even more? Check YouTube TV offers including the $120 discount for 1 year with Frontier Internet.

Comparison based on Cox, Spectrum, and Xfinity plans with 125–150+ channels priced in August 2026.

Whether you already pay for cable or you’re shopping TV plans for a new home, you’ve probably heard of YouTube TV—and want to know if cord-cutting still saves you anything or is just cable 2.0.

Comparing YouTube TV vs. cable takes a little more work than comparing two sticker prices. To consider the full costs, both on signup and over time, you should also factor in equipment charges, local TV fees, internet discounts, any premium channels or features you add, and your own preferences for what you watch on TV and how you watch it.

So, how much could you really save with YouTube TV bundles vs. getting cable with your internet service? Let’s break down the costs and identify when switching may—or may not—pay off.

Prices are accurate as of date of publication. Learn more about Frontier-YouTube TV offers and visit tv.youtube.com to confirm current pricing.