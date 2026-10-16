how to save with frontier bundles

If internet, TV, and phone service are already part of your monthly budget, why not make them work harder together? Frontier bundles let you build around the services your household actually wants while opening the door to monthly discounts and limited-time extras.
The result can be a simpler bill and a package that feels more compact and customized than standalone plans linked together. Whether you’re considering internet and TV bundles or phone options, you can choose the combination that gives you more for your money. Let’s look at the available Frontier bundles and where the savings come from.
All plan details and offers are accurate as of date of publication. Call 1-877-649-9629 to confirm current offer availability and eligibility.
Frontier Internet and TV bundles combine fiber-powered home internet and live streaming TV. Instead of building your entertainment setup one subscription at a time, you can start with the Frontier speed your household needs and add YouTube TV for 100+ channels of news, sports, and entertainment.
Here’s what you can expect with Frontier Internet and TV bundles from YouTube TV:
Frontier Internet and TV bundles provide a useful balance: the speed to support your connected home and the live programming many streaming-only setups leave out. Channel lineups vary by location, so always check for the local networks, sports, and entertainment channels your household watches most.
For football fans, select Frontier bundles may come with major additional savings on NFL SUNDAY TICKET, pending availability and qualification. In 2026, the savings have been so major, they could make Frontier Internet and TV bundles an even stronger first-year value.
Frontier’s place in the Verizon family brings eligible fiber customers more ways to save on entertainment. Instead of paying full price for every streaming service separately, you can choose the perk that matches what your household watches.
One standout benefit of these streaming bundles: you may qualify for the reduced price even if you already have an active subscription. Ask your representative to confirm when you order, and once your account is set up, log in to Frontier to review discount activation instructions carefully to avoid paying twice.
TV isn’t the only service you can add to your Frontier service. Frontier Internet bundles can also help you stay connected by pairing home internet with eligible Verizon Wireless services, Frontier Home Phone, or both.
Due to the recent merger of Verizon and Frontier, Frontier Internet bundles now include access to Verizon Wireless mobile plans—and Verizon new-customer deals that help you save when you switch. Ask about Verizon Wireless unlimited plans and the latest device deals when you call to order Frontier today.
Keep in mind, your Verizon Wireless service will be billed separately.
Many households prefer all-mobile plans to landline service, but Frontier still offers traditional home phone available to families that want a shared number or simply like having another way to reach home. Home phone pricing and bundle savings vary by location, so ask for the price available with your internet plan.
Features included with Frontier Home Phone:
The savings from Frontier bundles depend on the services you’re most interested in, the promotions available at your address, and your eligibility for each offer. But based on the offers we’ve explored so far, your savings could add up to the following:
As an example, here’s what year-one costs for Frontier Internet bundles would look like if you mixed-and-matched the Frontier Fiber 1 Gig plan with 2 lines on the Verizon Wireless Simplicity plan, a YouTube TV subscription, and a Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ subscription.
YouTube TV bundle
Streaming bundle
Wireless bundle
All 4 services
Internet price
$64.99/mo
$64.99/mo
$64.99/mo
$64.99/mo
TV or phone price
$82.99/mo
$19.99/mo
$60/mo (2 lines)
+ $82.99/mo
+ 19.99/mo
+ $60/mo
Bundle discount
- $10/mo
- $9.99/mo
--
- $10/mo
- $9.99/mo
Total before discount
$147.98/mo
$84.98/mo
$124.99/mo
$227.97/mo
Total after discount
$137.98/mo
$74.99/mo
$124.99/mo
$207.98/mo
Plan details and offers are accurate as of date of publication. Call 1-877-649-9629 to verify plan availability, rates and promotions, and customer eligibility.
Bundling can lower the cost of services you already want, but it isn’t the only way to get more from Frontier. Plan features, limited-time promotions, entertainment perks, and affordable add-ons can all stretch the value of your internet service.
You don’t necessarily have to add TV or phone service to find a great deal. Depending on your location, plan, and order date, Frontier Internet offers may include the following for standalone and bundled services. Remember, promotions can change quickly, so always confirm before ordering.
One final way to get more from your Frontier service is add-ons—especially if they replace services you’re already paying for. To keep your savings high, focus on the add-ons that provide the extra protection, coverage, or support you’ll personally value.
The right Frontier Internet bundle is the one that covers what your household uses at a price you’re happy to keep paying. Fortunately, building Frontier bundles can be straightforward when you make the decisions in the right order.
Is it cheaper to bundle internet and TV?
Frontier partners with YouTube TV to offer live TV service that streams over your home fiber internet connection—along with a $10/mo discount on YouTube TV for 12 months for new subscribers. Your Frontier internet price stays the same with or without the internet and TV bundle.
What TV service comes with Frontier Internet bundles?
Frontier Internet bundles allow you to combine Frontier service with YouTube TV—and when you order both today, new YouTube TV subscribers can save $10/mo for 12 months.
Can I add TV to my existing Frontier Internet plan?
Only new YouTube TV subscribers can add YouTube TV to their existing Frontier Internet plan. If you’ve had YouTube TV before, you won’t be able to add it to your Frontier bill or qualify for the new-customer discount.
Ready to add YouTube TV? Log in to Frontier and look for options to shop, upgrade, or add services.
How much speed do I need for YouTube TV?
The FCC recommends 100 Mbps as a minimum download speed for modern internet use. The more devices, users, and simultaneous activities on your network (e.g., video calls, gaming, downloading files, and watching other streams), the more speed you might want for your Frontier Internet and TV bundle.
A small household with a few connected devices may be comfortable with an entry-level Frontier Fiber plan, while a larger household with several simultaneous HD or 4K streams may want more wiggle room on the network. Call 1-877-649-9629 today for a plan recommendation based on your household habits.
Will all my bundled services appear on one bill?
Frontier Internet, YouTube TV, Frontier Home Phone, and other eligible Frontier add-ons will appear on your Frontier bill. If you have Verizon Wireless, your mobile plans will still be billed by Verizon.
Frontier bundles may be an easy win when your household already wants more than one qualifying service. Live TV watchers can pair Frontier Fiber with YouTube TV. Households that value a shared number can add Frontier Home Phone. Eligible Verizon Wireless customers can save on mobile plans with new-customer deals.
You may get more value from internet-only service if you rarely watch live TV, don’t need a home phone, and don’t have an eligible Verizon Wireless plan. That’s the beauty of a build-your-own approach: you can focus on the services that earn their place in your budget.
Internet, entertainment, and phone service already play a big role in daily life. Frontier bundles can make those essentials more rewarding by bringing them together with helpful features, simpler account management, and real opportunities to save.
Start with the Frontier Internet speed your household needs. From there, add live TV, home phone, mobile savings, or other services that make the package more useful to you. When the right services meet the right offers, Frontier Internet and TV bundles can give you more connection and entertainment without asking more from your budget.