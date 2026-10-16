how to save with frontier bundles

Frontier Internet and TV bundles

Frontier Internet and TV bundles combine fiber-powered home internet and live streaming TV. Instead of building your entertainment setup one subscription at a time, you can start with the Frontier speed your household needs and add YouTube TV for 100+ channels of news, sports, and entertainment.

Here’s what you can expect with Frontier Internet and TV bundles from YouTube TV:

Fast Frontier Fiber Internet. Choose from available speeds designed for everything from everyday browsing to multiple streams, daily video meetings, and intensive gaming.

Live TV without a cable box. Watch YouTube TV on compatible smart TVs, streaming devices, phones, tablets, and computers.

Affordable pricing with exclusive discounts. YouTube TV pricing runs lower than most cable plans with no hidden fees inflating your price—and eligible Frontier customers who are new to YouTube TV can take an additional $10/mo off for 12 months.

Flexible household viewing . YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage, six individual household accounts, and three simultaneous streams. Upgrade to the 4K Plus add-on for unlimited streams and access to 4K programming (requires compatible screens).

Frontier Internet and TV bundles provide a useful balance: the speed to support your connected home and the live programming many streaming-only setups leave out. Channel lineups vary by location, so always check for the local networks, sports, and entertainment channels your household watches most.

Add more football with NFL SUNDAY TICKET

For football fans, select Frontier bundles may come with major additional savings on NFL SUNDAY TICKET, pending availability and qualification. In 2026, the savings have been so major, they could make Frontier Internet and TV bundles an even stronger first-year value.

NFL SUNDAY TICKET from YouTube, on us. You read that right. For a limited time only from July 30th - September 23rd, 2026 eligible customers who sign up for qualifying Frontier Fiber plans can watch every out-of-market NFL game on Sunday afternoons, for the entire season, at no extra cost . (If that’s enough to make you not want to miss your shot, call 1-877-649-9629 right away to order.)

NFL SUNDAY TICKET discount for new YouTube TV customers. If you’ve missed the window for NFL SUNDAY TICKET at no extra cost, don’t lose hope. YouTube TV frequently collaborates with partner companies like Frontier, a Verizon subsidiary, to offer seasonal promotions on NFL Sunday Ticket. In 2026, for example, the price for new YouTube TV subscribers is just $240—half the standard rate of $480. Be sure to check back often for current offers!

Streaming bundles

Frontier’s place in the Verizon family brings eligible fiber customers more ways to save on entertainment. Instead of paying full price for every streaming service separately, you can choose the perk that matches what your household watches.

Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for just $10/mo. Get the ad-supported versions of all three services and save $9.99/mo compared with retail price.

Netflix and HBO Max for just $13/mo. Get Netflix Standard with Ads and HBO Max Basic with Ads for $6.98/mo lower than the retail price. Eligible subscribers can upgrade to ad-free service.

Netflix and Frontier Pro Wi-Fi bundle for $32/mo. Combine Netflix Premium with Frontier add-ons Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Security to save $7.92/mo vs. purchasing separately.