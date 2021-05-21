How To Speed Up Your Home Internet
There are few things as frustrating as waiting for your Internet to load. Whether you’re sitting on your couch waiting for Netflix to stream or trying to have a conversation over Skype, slow Internet is just one more stress in your life that you shouldn’t have to deal with.
For those who are struggling with unnecessary wait times, here are 5 steps to speed up your home Internet.
The first thing you’ll want to do is run an Internet speed test to make sure that your Wifi is being used to optimal capacity. Once you have an idea of your average ping rate, you can see what improvements or adjustments you need to make. Not sure what to do? That's OK! What follows are simple changes that can make a big difference.
One of the best ways to improve your Internet speed is to experiment with the location of your router. When it comes to wireless routers, things like doors, walls, and even large appliances can disrupt the signal.
As a general rule of thumb, you’ll want to elevate your router and keep it in the center of the room. Every house is different, though, so use tools like Heatmapper and WiFi Analytics to map your coverage, find dead zones, and see what location works best for you.
When everyone in a neighborhood is on the same Wifi channel number, your Internet will inevitably slow down. Wireless routers generally broadcast on channels ranging from 1-11, and most people just stick to the default channel.
It’s like you’re all stuck in traffic on the freeway — only, everyone is piled up in one lane, leaving all of the other lanes empty. By manually changing the channel on your router, you reduce traffic for everyone else and are free to speed up. Check which channels your neighbors are using and pick one for yourself that’s less congested.
Quality of Service (QoS) tools allow you to prioritize certain applications over others so that the ones you value most get the most bandwidth. If video calls, streaming services, or online gaming are regularly consuming bandwidth at home, QoS might be the solution you need. Whether you want to prioritize video calls for work or Netflix for flawless streaming, consider enabling Qos on your router.
All the tips above might not be sufficient if your equipment is outdated. Even if your router is just a couple of years old, it might not be compatible with the latest network upgrades that offer the Internet speed you want.
Consider getting a wireless range extender, or a new antenna. Or maybe it’s simply time to upgrade your Internet plan. Investing in the best equipment now can save a lot of stress and lag-time later on.
