Introducing Fiber Internet
Fast internet just got even faster with Frontier Fiber 2 Gig Internet – featuring our most advanced WiFi ever! Now you can get your daily dose of fiber while you browse the web with minimal interference and upload and download speeds of 2 gigabits per second (Gbps). With several fiber internet plans to choose from, we’re sure you’ll find one you love. Let’s further explore what fiber internet is, a few of its benefits, and how you can get signed up today.
Fiber internet uses a fiber-optic connection that can harness the power of light to deliver breakthrough performance. The light beams are pushed down thin glass strands arranged in bundles called optical cables. Fiber internet brings you a fast connection by pulling light from one end of the cable to the other with minimal interference.
With fiber internet, you no longer have to worry about the quality of your wired connection. Fiber internet is one of the fastest and most innovative ways to get online and comes with several benefits.
Equal or near-equal download and upload speeds mean you can do more at once. From streaming to gaming to downloading large files, your connection will remain strong and provide fast download and upload speeds simultaneously.
Frontier Fiber Internet allows you to browse the internet without data limitations. Stream, surf, and game all you want with no fear of your data running out or extra charges, which means there’s room for endless browsing and entertainment!
We offer great service at affordable rates allowing you to shop with confidence. With Frontier Fiber Gig Service, your monthly rate on internet service won’t go up in price for 36 months.
At Frontier, we understand that no internet user is the same. That’s why we offer a variety of fiber internet plans including Fiber 2 Gig, Fiber Gig Service, and Fiber 500 Mbps. Learn more about Frontier Fiber Internet here.