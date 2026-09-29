How to transfer internet without overspending on your move

Your internet moving timeline

Knowing how to move your internet service is only half of the plan. When you complete each step can affect whether you end up paying for overlapping services, get an install appointment on the date you want, and return equipment on time. The following timeline explains when to research, schedule, cancel, and follow up as you transfer internet to your next home.

As early as you want

The moment a potential move appears on your horizon, you can begin your research, especially if internet availability could influence where you live.

Check providers in the states, cities, neighborhoods, or ZIP codes you’re considering, but remember that these early results don’t guarantee what will be available when you finally get an exact address and move date. If you hope to transfer Frontier Internet to your next area, confirm that Frontier serves at least some of the areas on your list before you get too far into your search.

This is also a good time to review your current internet agreement for contract dates, cancellation terms, and closing charges.

30–45 days before the move

Once you know your new address and moving date, shift from research to action. Contact your provider to confirm exact plan availability and schedule installation or activation at your new home. Waiting until 30–45 days before your move gives you more accurate availability results than if you tried to order earlier, yet still leaves plenty of time to complete the other transfer steps before moving day.

2–3 weeks before the move

With the new service scheduled, focus on coordinating the two addresses. Confirm the installation date, arrival window, and any access requirements, then decide when to end the old connection.

If you transfer Frontier Internet, verify that the move order includes the correct start and stop dates. If you’re switching providers, contact the old company separately to cancel service. A few careful questions may help you avoid paying for a longer overlap than you need—or canceling so early that you lose service before moving:

What date can I stop service?

Will the final month be prorated?

Will an early-termination fee apply?

Which equipment must be returned, when, and how?

Moving week

As the move gets closer, equipment becomes the priority. Current Frontier customers should follow the instructions provided with their Frontier Internet transfer service order, because you may get a new router. If you’re switching providers, make sure you pack the right devices, power cords, and accessories in your equipment return and send it back exactly per provider instructions, saving tracking numbers or receipts for your records.

Moving/install day

Screenshot or star any emails/documentation with your order number, appointment details, account credentials, and customer support details so they’ll be easy to find. If you’re getting professional installation, make sure an authorized adult is at home to provide access to your living space and any required utility areas.

After setup

Once your new connection is active, monitor internet performance over the next few days and contact customer service if you run into any issues. Plus, watch for the final bill from your previous provider so you can check for unexpected equipment, termination, or other service charges. Current Frontier customers should also check that the Frontier Internet transfer service ended billing at the old address as requested.

Internet moving timeline at a glance

The moving process is best completed at the following intervals on your moving timeline. This table summarizes when to complete the main tasks and which costs deserve the most attention.