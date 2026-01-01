Do You Love Friends? Prove It!

Your Task

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Friends’ debut, one lucky candidate’s task will be to watch 25 hours’ worth of the show (roughly 60 episodes) before September 22, 2019. As you work your way through the show, you’ll also be required to live-tweet throughout your experience. Once you have completed your marathon, tweet a picture of yourself celebrating the day of September 22 with your own friends (be sure to tag @FrontierCorp in your post) and we will send you your hard-earned reward! Could there BE a more perfect gig out there?

Who We’re Looking For

This job is for any self-proclaimed die-hard Friends superfan looking to prove their salt. We’re in search of the ones who know the quotes (“PIVOT!!”), the hilarious scenarios (the beef in the trifle; the Holiday Armadillo), and all the little details (exactly how many sisters does Joey have? What is Chandler’s job?) that make the show the tried and true classic it is.

Our Friends fan must also be an organized, detail-oriented individual. It helps to have an active Twitter account and following, as you’ll be required to tweet throughout the challenge. No degree is necessary, nor will a drug test or background check be performed; however, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.

The Prize