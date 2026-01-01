Frontier is joining Verizon! Enjoy 6 months of fiber internet, on us. Learn more
Streaming
Speeds up to 500 Mbps provide plenty of bandwidth to stream at HD and even 4K UHD resolutions. Room for a few streamers under one roof.
Frontier offers 100% fiber-optic internet service to the home. And with a starting plan of up to 500 Mbps, Frontier Fiber powers all the things you love doing.
Successful online gaming takes high speed and low lag. Named the “Best Internet Provider for Gaming by U.S. News & World Report,” Frontier offers both.
With upload speeds up to 500 Mbps, expect a smoother experience with any two-way activity including social media, video calls, and gaming.
A strong option on its own merits, the Frontier Fiber 500 Mbps internet plan is only the beginning of what you can achieve with fiber. Read more about 1 Gig and 2 Gig fiber plans from Frontier or compare their value at a glance below.
Fiber 500
Fiber 1 Gig
Fiber 2 Gig
Max upload / download wired speed
500 / 500 Mbps
1,000 / 1,000 Mbps
2,000 / 2,000 Mbps
Equal upload & download speeds
✓
✓
✓
Router included
Amazon eero Wi-Fi router**
Amazon eero Wi-Fi router**
Amazon eero Wi-Fi Pro 6E router**
Limited-time offer
$100 Visa® Reward Card*
$300 Visa® Reward Card*
$300 Visa® Reward Card*
Free expert installation
✓
✓
✓
Cord cutting only works if you keep your streaming bills below the cost of cable TV. To help you save on streaming, Frontier has partnered with YouTube TV to offer a special for new customers.
What is Frontier Fiber 500 internet?
Frontier Fiber 500 Internet is a fiber internet plan available in select areas of the Frontier coverage area. Check availability here.
At speeds of up to 500 Mbps, an average size household with daily gamers and streamers can comfortably share bandwidth.
How fast is Frontier Fiber 500 internet?
Frontier Fiber 500 runs at download speeds up to 500 Mbps—and upload speeds up to 500 Mbps. At speeds of up to 500 Mbps, an average size household with daily gamers and streamers can comfortably share bandwidth.
Is Frontier Fiber 500 internet good?
If “good” means “fast,” then yes. Frontier Fiber Internet blows traditional broadband out of the water, even at the minimum plan speed of up to 500 Mbps. With speeds like these on a 100% fiber network, an average household can game, stream, and share comfortably with virtually no lag.
What is the difference between 500 Mbps and 1 Gig?
Frontier 1 Gig plans run at 1,000 Mbps, or twice the speed of Frontier Fiber 500 Internet.
Both 1 Gig and 500 Mbps plans include free installation and a Wi-Fi router, while Frontier 1 Gig plans accommodate even more devices and internet users under your roof.
When is fiber internet coming to my area?
Frontier is rolling out its 100% fiber internet network in as many areas as possible. Check availability here or call 1-877-649-9629 now to ask about availability near you.
Why is fiber internet great?
Fiber internet is made of fiber optics, a transparent material that sends digital data faster and more efficiently than any other technology. Once used only in government and commercial networks, fiber is becoming available to more and more residential areas.
Frontier offers a 100% fiber-optic network right to the home, resulting in low lag and dependable reliability.
What fiber internet speeds are available?
With Frontier, fiber internet is available at speeds up to 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2 Gbps, 5 Gbps, and 7 Gbps in select areas. All Frontier fiber services offer high performance in day to day tasks, so the only difference between plans lies in how many devices, users, and internet activities you want your network to support.
How much does Frontier Fiber Internet cost?
Frontier Fiber 500 Internet plans start at
