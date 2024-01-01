Here's How to Make the Most out of Your Wi-Fi Signal

Control your Wi-Fi with ease with MyFrontier App

It doesn't have to take an IT expert to keep up with your internet settings. With the MyFrontier App, you can control security passcodes, update your password, check your network connection strength, and even manage your guest Wi-Fi—all in one place.

You can download the app for free from Google Play or the App Store with a quick registration process. Put your Wi-Fi control back in your hands with the MyFrontier App.