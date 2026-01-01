YOU PLAY. WE PAY. $2K.

We’ll Pay a Shared $2,000 to You and Your Best Gaming Buddy to Play 21 Hours of Video Games

This summer, FrontierBundles.com is paying you and a friend to plug in and veg out.

We’re paying friends $2,000 to gear up (on our dime), play 21 hours of video games per person, and report their experience back to us. We’re wondering: do you play a little better with your best friend alongside you in the thick of the action, or is your focus that much sharper when you play by yourself?

To help you on your pixelated journey, we’re giving your inventory a boost. Our winners will receive a swag bag filled with gaming essentials, so you can play “together” while remaining remote. Each bag will include a Nintendo Switch Lite, access to both modern video game favorites and retro video game classics, and enough snacks to fuel countless online adventures.

Let’s be honest with each other: you’re already playing 20+ hours a week anyway, so why not get paid for it?