YOU PLAY. WE PAY. $2K.
UPDATE:
We’ve chosen our winners for the Two-Player Online Gaming Job! Click here to learn about these high-scoring duos.
Getting stuck on the loading screen during your favorite multiplayer games? Sounds to us like an internet problem. Check your home’s internet speed with the Frontier Speed Test.
We’ll Pay a Shared $2,000 to You and Your Best Gaming Buddy to Play 21 Hours of Video Games
This summer, FrontierBundles.com is paying you and a friend to plug in and veg out.
We’re paying friends $2,000 to gear up (on our dime), play 21 hours of video games per person, and report their experience back to us. We’re wondering: do you play a little better with your best friend alongside you in the thick of the action, or is your focus that much sharper when you play by yourself?
To help you on your pixelated journey, we’re giving your inventory a boost. Our winners will receive a swag bag filled with gaming essentials, so you can play “together” while remaining remote. Each bag will include a Nintendo Switch Lite, access to both modern video game favorites and retro video game classics, and enough snacks to fuel countless online adventures.
Let’s be honest with each other: you’re already playing 20+ hours a week anyway, so why not get paid for it?
Here’s Why FrontierBundles is Celebrating Gaming in 2021
This year is slated to be a massive year for gaming. Only a few months out from the newest generation of console releases, 2021 will see some of the industry’s most-awaited titles, such as Resident Evil Village, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart.
It’s also a significant year for video game anniversaries. Here are some birthday highlights from our favorite franchises:
Turning 40
- Donkey Kong
Turning 35
- The Legend of Zelda
Turning 30
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Street Fighter II
Turning 25
- Resident Evil
- Pokémon
- Quake
- Crash Bandicoot
Turning 20
- GameCube
- Halo
On top of everything happening in the gaming world, US News & World Report recently awarded Frontier Communications® the “Best Internet Provider for Online Gaming of 2021.”* Frontier won the top spot for its variety of gaming-focused features: low ping and latency, fast connection speeds (including quick upload speeds), and generous data allotments each month.
Nothing breaks a combo like a buffering wheel. Want to see if your home’s internet speed is right for gaming? Check out the Frontier Speed Test, an easy-to-use tool that quickly identifies your home network’s download and upload speeds.
* Best Internet Service Providers of 2021, U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews.
How You Can Get in the Game
Bag the Swag
If you and your friend get chosen as one of our two sets of winners, we’ll ship you a full gaming setup entirely on us. Make room in your inventory for these gaming essentials: Nintendo Switch Lite, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Business Internet, Nintendo Switch Online Membership, Access to NES Games (via Nintendo Online), and Snacks.
In addition to receiving swag bags, the winners will each earn a cool $1,000 after they fill out the assigned tasks and report their gaming findings back to us. The cash prize is $2,000 for each gaming duo! Now that’s a lot of loot…
Go for the Win and Be Our Heroes
We’re looking for pairs of gamers with a ton of virtual history. We want gaming duos who’ve blasted down countless zombie hordes, reclaimed Earth ten times over from blood-sucking space aliens, and who love to tackle the newest gaming challenge as much as they enjoy replaying retro throwbacks.
Sound like you and your split-screen sidekick? Simply fill out the form below. We only require one submission per pair.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Business Internet
Nintendo Switch Online Membership
Access to NES Games (via Nintendo Online)
Snacks
Applications for the Two-Player Online Gaming Job have closed.
Better luck on your next playthrough!
FAQ
Is there a deadline for applications?
Yep, submissions will be accepted up until June 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
How many winners will be chosen?
We’ll pick two separate gaming duos, located anywhere around the US. However, you don’t need to apply with your friend more than once—we only need one application per group.
When will I find out if I was selected?
FrontierBundles will notify the winners of their chosen application no later than June 25, 2021.
Do the winners have to play together in person? close
Not at all. Thanks to the power of modern gaming technology, our winners can play “together” while staying completely apart from each other.
Do I need to have Frontier Internet to apply?
Nope, you can apply using any internet provider you wish.
How do I know you received my application?
If your application successfully makes it through, you’ll receive a confirmation email from FrontierBundles. Not seeing your confirmation email? Don’t forget to check your spam.
The application form isn’t working—help!
If you’re having trouble with the application form, try out these quick tips:
- Check that all required fields are completed.
- Double-check that you entered a valid U.S. ZIP code. Applications with non-U.S. ZIP codes or non-valid ZIP codes will be disregarded.
- Ensure that you entered only numbers in the phone number field and did not include dashes (e.g., 8045551297, not 804-555-1297).
- Check out the word count on your answer to the “What is your favorite video game to play with friends and why?” question. If your response is over 2,000 characters, the response won’t go through.
Still having trouble? Give these backup fixes a shot:
- Restart your system (laptop, mobile device, tablet, etc.).
- Switch to a laptop or desktop computer if your mobile device or tablet isn’t quite working.
- Clear your browsers’ cache.
- Change your internet browser (e.g., Chrome or Safari).
Who do I send additional information to?
We do not require any additional information other than what is requested on the form. To help us best review your application, please only submit the information and content that is requested in the application form.
Can I apply if I live outside of the United States?
No, this job is only for US residents. We’re sorry.
Can I submit an application on behalf of a minor?
No, all applicants must be 18 years of age or older, so parents or legal guardians cannot apply on behalf of a minor.
Who can I contact with questions?
Members of the media or applicants can contact rosemary@frontierbundles.com with any questions.
Terms and Conditions
FrontierBundles is not affiliated with any of the video games, characters, or developers mentioned. The rules of the competition and the prize for the winners are as follows:
- Applicants must be at least 18 years old to participate.
- Only residents of the United States are eligible to participate.
- Only two pairs of winners will be selected from the entire pool of eligible entries. The selection process will be at the discretion of the FrontierBundles team. The winners will be required to complete specific tasks determined by FrontierBundles. If the winners do not follow through with their required tasks, they will not receive their cash prize of $1,000 each.
- The winners agree to the use of their names and images in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winners or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current federal and state data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrants’ prior consent.
- The winners will be notified by email and/or letter within 5 days of the closing date, June 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. If the winners cannot be contacted or do not confirm their participation and acceptance within 24 hours of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winners and pick replacement winners.
- FrontierBundles will provide the winners with the additional prize earnings by mail. FrontierBundles will notify the winners with delivery details.
- FrontierBundles will not offer a cash alternative to the prize. The prize is not transferable. Prizes are subject to availability, and FrontierBundles reserves the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.
- There is NO ENTRY FEE AND NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THIS COMPETITION. Any purchase or consideration otherwise given by entrants will not improve one’s chances of winning.
- The promoter of this competition is FrontierBundles, whose principal office is located at 5202 W. Douglas Corrigan Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116.
- Employees of Frontier and FrontierBundles or their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition shall not be permitted to enter the competition.
- VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
- The route to entry for the competition and details of how to enter are available via FrontierBundles. Individuals may enter to win by clicking on the participation link on FrontierBundles’ website. Upon clicking the participation link, entrants will be asked to provide their name and contact information so that FrontierBundles can notify applicants of the results.
- The closing date for the application will be June 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. After this date, no further entries to the competition will be permitted.
- FrontierBundles is an online authorized reseller of Frontier Communications services. Frontier Communications Corporation is not a sponsor in this competition.
- By applying for this dream job, you acknowledge that, if chosen, each friend will complete 21 hours of gaming and report their findings.